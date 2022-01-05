Sub-Zero Wind Chills Today

Even though the wind lightens up some this afternoon, it will still be breezy, keeping wind chills below zero all day. Clouds thicken up this afternoon as we struggle to warm into the teens.

Overnight and into Thursday morning, a few pockets of snow will will skim our region, likely staying southwest of Lincoln. Any accumulation would be less than an inch, but watch for a couple slick spots to start the day. Omaha will be dry and breezy as temperatures fall just below zero.

We stay breezy Thursday as colder air continues to blow in. It will be mostly sunny, but highs will be in the single digits, keeping the wind chill below zero for another day.

Then we warm up into the weekend as the stronger winds shift back out of the south. We'll push into the low 20s Friday, followed by low 40s on Saturday.

Another cold front moves in to drop temperatures back down into the upper 20s for Sunday, but it clears our skies, bringing the sunshine back in full force.

We'll stay mostly sunny early next week as we warm back up. Monday will be close to freezing in the afternoon with 40s back on Tuesday!

WEDNESDAY

Increasing Clouds

Windy

High: 14

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Low: -1

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

AM Snow Southwest

Breezy

High: 8

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 22

