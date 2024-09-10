Summer heat continues midweek

We're dodging some spotty showers this morning, slowly drifting southeast across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. While a lot of us will stay dry, the spotty rain will make for a mostly cloudy start to the day. We could be dodging the rain through the lunch hour, but we'll see more sunshine later in the day. Some of the sun will be blocked by wildfire smoke high in the sky which is blowing in from the west. Luckily, most of it will stay above us, which means there shouldn't be much of an impact to air quality. With the help of the wind out of the south around 15-30 mph, we will still manage to warm up to about 90 degrees.

While the afternoons stay hot, the low humidity will let our mornings cool off nicely. Wednesday will start near 60 in Omaha, but outside of the city, a lot of neighborhoods will drop into the 50s.

Wednesday afternoon will be mostly sunny, hot, and breezy. Highs will be near 90 in Omaha with wildfire smoke still high in the sky.

The hot weather continues Thursday, but the wind should start to lighten up. It will be mostly sunny with highs flirting with 90.

We cool off a little more Friday with mid 80s and a lot of sunshine.

The mid 80s continue Saturday with a couple of clouds, but it looks like we'll stay dry.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with mid 80s, and we'll keep the mid 80s to start the next workweek.

TUESDAY

Spotty Morning Rain

Afternoon Sun

Breezy

High: 90

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cooler

Low: 60

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 90

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Above Average

High: 89

