Summer Heat is Moving In, Here's How Hot It Will Be

SMOKY SKIES: Wildfires are burning across the western part of the United States, and the wind high in the sky is blowing the smoke in our direction. The bulk of this will stay high in the sky above us, but some of it will mix down to the surface, which will continue to impact air quality at times this week.

FORECAST: It will be a warm and muggy evening with isolated thundershowers over western Iowa, with a nearby cold front slowly moving into western Iowa.

Omaha will cool off into the upper 60s for Thursday morning with a few areas of patchy fog, especially in Iowa where temperatures will be slightly cooler from the weak cold front moving in.

Thursday will be another warm and muggy day, with plenty of sunshine. With the weak cold front stalling out nearby the Missouri River, areas in Nebraska will reach the low 90s, while Neighborhoods in Iowa will only reach the upper 80s.

The cold front fizzles out heading into Friday, leading to a warmer day. It gets a little breezy at times Friday, but the heat and humidity continue with low 90s.

We stay hot and breezy this weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny with low 90s.

Sunday brings a few more clouds mixed in with the sun, but the low 90s continue. There could be a couple isolated showers and storms to dodge, but most of us will be dry.

We keep the small chance for rain around Monday with low 90s and partly cloudy skies.

The low 90s continue Tuesday afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Foggy Areas

Low: 68

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Muggy

High: 91

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 92

