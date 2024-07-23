Summer Heat Kicking Back In

SMOKY SKIES: Wildfires are burning across the western part of the United States, and the wind high in the sky is blowing the smoke in our direction. The bulk of this will stay high in the sky above us, but some of it will mix down to the surface, which could impact air quality at times this week.

FORECAST: We heat up a little more today with upper 80s and a mix of sun and clouds. Like yesterday, a few isolated showers and storms will try to pop up starting in the afternoon, but many will stay dry.

While there could be a few pockets of fog Wednesday morning, it should not be as thick or widespread as recent mornings. It will also be a little warmer, with upper 60s to start the day.

We keep heating up Wednesday with highs in the low 90s and mostly sunny skies. There could be a couple isolated showers and non-severe storms to dodge in the second half of the day, but most of us will continue to stay dry.

As the humidity slowly climbs higher through the workweek, our mornings will start to get a little warmer.

We keep the low 90s and sunshine Thursday and Friday, and it will also start to get a little breezy Friday.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny, hot, and breezy. Both afternoons will be in the low 90s.

Hopefully you like the low 90s, because it looks like they'll continue Monday with a small chance for rain.

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated P.M. Rain

High: 88

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warmer

Low: 68

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Isolated P.M. Rain

High: 91

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Muggy

High: 91

