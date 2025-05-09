Summer heat kicks in over Mother's Day weekend

It will be another very comfortable May evening around Omaha. This even will be a little warmer than recent evenings through. Skies will remain clear overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s for Saturday morning.

The early summer-like heat will really build in this weekend. Omaha's average high for May 10th is 72 degrees. We will likely be around 15 degrees warmer than that! Whether you plan to be in Council Bluffs, Aksarben, or South Omaha for all of our outdoor festivities happenings this Saturday, it will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

Mother's Day will be mostly sunny and a little breezy in the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s.

We get a slight touch of heat-relief on Monday, dropping into the mid 80s with a lot of sunshine.

If you're looking for some cooler weather to vote Tuesday in Omaha, you'll want to get to the polls early in the morning! The afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

Right now, it looks like Wednesday will be Omaha's best chance for hitting 90 for the first time this year, assuming we don't do it sooner (Tuesday).

We get a cold front around Thursday of next week, helping knock down the heat and provide some extra cloud cover. While it could kick off some hit and miss rain, it's not looking too likely right now. The cold front will help cool us down into the mid 80s for Thursday, and closer to 80 next weekend.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Comfy

Low: 54

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 88

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 88

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Slightly Cooler

High: 86

