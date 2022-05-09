Summer Heat Arrives

It's a warm start to our Monday with a lot of wind and clouds. Skies clear by lunch, giving way to mostly sunny skies. The wind won't be as strong in the afternoon, but still breezy. This sends temperatures souring with highs in the low 90s. This is just shy of our record of 96 today in Omaha.

A few spotty showers try to fire off south of Omaha tonight. While most of us will stay dry, this will throw a number of clouds around for Tuesday morning. It will be mild with lows in the mid 60s.

A weak cold front moves in for Tuesday, dropping the heat for some of us. Temperatures will vary a lot across the region with upper 70s in northeast Nebraska, mid 80s in Omaha, and 90s in far southeast Nebraska, northwest Missouri, and far southwest Iowa. The wind will be lighter with mostly sunny skies.

Most of us return to the low 90s Wednesday with a mix of sunshine and clouds. We stay in the low 90s Thursday afternoon with a little more wind.

A cold front moves in Thursday night, kicking off a ling of showers and storms. A couple of these could be strong, but for now, the higher severe weather threat is north of us in the Dakotas and Minnesota.

We then slowly cool off. A couple leftover spotty showers are possible, keeping us mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the low 80s.

We get more and more sunshine the later into the weekend we go as we keep cooling off. Saturday will be in the upper 70s, followed by low 70s on Sunday.

MONDAY

Clearing Skies

Breezy

High: 93

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain South

Low: 64

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Not as Hot

High: 86

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Hot and Humid

High: 92

