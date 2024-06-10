Summer Heat On The Way, Including More Storms

It will be quiet this evening and calm. We stay in the 70s and 80s through sunset, cooling in the low 60s by morning.

A few clouds start to move in overnight ahead of a passing weak cool front, and a few pockets of sprinkles and light rain showers may be possible during the Tuesday morning commute. The rest of the day will be dry.

We'll see a lot of sunshine on Tuesday and it will be a warmer day, reaching the upper 80s with breezy winds.

Wednesday will be hot, breezy, and muggy. Highs will be in the mid 90s with a lot of sunshine. Isolated storms will be possible late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

A cold front will begin moving into the region Thursday. Until then, the heat continues with low 90s and a mix of sunshine and clouds. Late in the day, some hit and miss storms will be possible. A couple of these could be strong to severe with some hail and strong wind.

The cold front only drops us into the upper 80s Friday, which is still above average for the middle of June. Some rain and storms will be possible throughout the day, but there a chance we stay dry until late Friday night, when another round of showers and storms has a better chance at moving through the region.

We'll still be dodging some hit and miss thunderstorms this weekend, with Saturday having the greatest chance for storms. Saturday and Sunday will both be hot with low 90s.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Comfortable

Low: 63

TUESDAY

Spotty Morning Rain

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 89

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Spotty Storms Late

Breezy

High: 94

