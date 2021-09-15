Summer Heat Returns

The fog will clear by late morning, then we get to enjoy mostly sunny skies the rest of the day. This will get us a little warmer than yesterday, into the low 80s, but the humidity will still be low.

Overnight and into Thursday morning, the wind ramps up out of the south, blowing in more heat and humidity for Thursday afternoon. We start the day in the mid 60s, then warm to near 90 late in the day with mostly sunny skies. The higher humidity will make it feel like the mid 90s.

A cold front moves in from the north Friday morning, kicking off scattered showers during the day. The rain won't be for everyone, and it fades away by Friday night... but the extra clouds and rain will keep us a little cooler. Highs will be in the low 80s.

The cold front quickly moves back north, allowing us to heat back up over the weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny, warming us into the upper 80s. Sunday will be breezy and mostly sunny with highs back into the low 90s.

We stay very warm Monday, but another weather system will try to move in Tuesday with rain and some cooler air.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 82

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not as Cool

Low: 65

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy and Muggy

High: 90

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 82

