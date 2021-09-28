Summer Heat To Showers & Storms

The summer-like heat is here to stay for the start of the week as highs on Tuesday returning to the low 90s.

Our weather pattern begins to change in the second half of the week with highs in the mid to high 80s on Wednesday ahead of an impending cold front which arrives late Wednesday.

The cold front will bring some more gloomy weather for our week along with some hit and miss rain and storm chances late Wednesday which lasts through the weekend.

However, the cold front also brings back some fall-like weather with highs in the second half of the week and weekend in the low to mid 70s.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 92

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clouds Increase

Mild

Low: 66

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Warm

PM Rain/Storms

High: 87

THURSDAY

Scattered Rain/Storms

Cooler

High: 76

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.