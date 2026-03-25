Summer in a spring-like week

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Record highs possible again Wednesday

Windy with wildfire conditions Thursday

Wetter pattern next week

FORECAST

What a wonderful, warm Wednesday morning on our hands! Temps as you're heading out the door are already in the lower 50s, and they're expected to climb by the time we reach this afternoon.

It will feel like summer again on Wednesday and we could be near some records again with high in the upper 80s. Omaha and Lincoln's records are both 91º, set in 1907.

A cold front arrives Thursday and it starts to get breezy again. Thursday will be slightly cooler with highs near 70. There's a very low shot at seeing some overnight drizzle Thursday evening, it will be almost unnoticeable wherever it does happen to fall.

It will be mostly sunny on Friday with temps near 50, and lows in the upper 20s.

The weekend starts cold, but we're quickly back to above average temps with highs in the 60s on Saturday, and 70s on Sunday.

While it has been very dry recently, we are seeing signals for a wetter pattern next week. Monday and Tuesday will be in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Very Warm

High: 87

Wind: S 5-15

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Comfortable

Low: 55

Wind: SE 5-15

THURSDAY

Partly Sunny

Breezy

High: 71

Wind: N 25-35

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