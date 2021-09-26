Summer-like heat continues

Sunday afternoon was a hot one! Temperatures just south of Omaha warmed all the way into the mid 90s while it was just a bit cooler north of I-80.

This heat continues into the first part of the week with highs on Monday and Tuesday in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Our weather pattern begins to change in the second half of the week with highs in the mid 80s on Wednesday and then in the upper 70s for the rest of the week with hit and miss rain and storm chances, especially Thursday through Saturday.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Mild

Low: 59

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 89

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 90

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

PM Rain

High: 85

