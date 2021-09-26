Watch
Weather

Actions

Summer-like heat continues

Rain returns this week
items.[0].videoTitle
Warm through the evening before cooling off into Monday morning.
Posted at 6:11 PM, Sep 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-26 19:10:59-04

Sunday afternoon was a hot one! Temperatures just south of Omaha warmed all the way into the mid 90s while it was just a bit cooler north of I-80.

This heat continues into the first part of the week with highs on Monday and Tuesday in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Our weather pattern begins to change in the second half of the week with highs in the mid 80s on Wednesday and then in the upper 70s for the rest of the week with hit and miss rain and storm chances, especially Thursday through Saturday.

SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Mild
Low: 59

MONDAY
Mostly Sunny
Hot
High: 89

TUESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Hot
High: 90

WEDNESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warm
PM Rain
High: 85

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:45 PM, Nov 29, 2018