Summer-like heat continues to start the week

Monday morning starts off mild with temperatures generally in the 50s and low 60s. Lots of sunshine throughout the rest of the day and we warm up quickly.
The summer-like heat continues through Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.
Our weather pattern begins to change in the second half of the week with highs in the mid 80s on Wednesday and then in the mid 70s for the rest of the week with hit and miss rain and storm chances, especially Thursday through Saturday. A gloomy way to end our week.
MONDAY
Mostly Sunny
Hot
High: 90
MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Mild
Low: 60
TUESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Hot
High: 91
WEDNESDAY
A Few Clouds
Warm
PM Rain
High: 85
