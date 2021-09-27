Watch
Weather

Actions

Summer-like heat continues to start the week

Rain returns this week
items.[0].videoTitle
Another warm day ahead.
Posted at 5:11 AM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 06:11:44-04

Monday morning starts off mild with temperatures generally in the 50s and low 60s. Lots of sunshine throughout the rest of the day and we warm up quickly.

The summer-like heat continues through Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Our weather pattern begins to change in the second half of the week with highs in the mid 80s on Wednesday and then in the mid 70s for the rest of the week with hit and miss rain and storm chances, especially Thursday through Saturday. A gloomy way to end our week.

MONDAY
Mostly Sunny
Hot
High: 90

MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Mild
Low: 60

TUESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Hot
High: 91

WEDNESDAY
A Few Clouds
Warm
PM Rain
High: 85

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:45 PM, Nov 29, 2018