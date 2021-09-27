Summer-like heat continues to start the week

Monday morning starts off mild with temperatures generally in the 50s and low 60s. Lots of sunshine throughout the rest of the day and we warm up quickly.

The summer-like heat continues through Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Our weather pattern begins to change in the second half of the week with highs in the mid 80s on Wednesday and then in the mid 70s for the rest of the week with hit and miss rain and storm chances, especially Thursday through Saturday. A gloomy way to end our week.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 90

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Mild

Low: 60

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 91

WEDNESDAY

A Few Clouds

Warm

PM Rain

High: 85

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.