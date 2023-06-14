Summer-Like Heat Midweek

Wednesday really brings back our summer heat. With the help of mostly sunny skies, we heat up to 90 degrees. It will be accompanied with light winds and low humidity. A lot of cities outside Omaha likely fall shy of 90.

Overnight will be comfortable and near average. Lows reach into the low 60s with mostly clear skies.

More cities, mainly in eastern NE, make it to 90 degrees on Thursday. We stay mostly sunny with the humidity increasing a bit. There's a small chance a couple spotty storms make it into eastern Nebraska from the west late in the day, but most stay dry.

A cold front moves into the region Friday kicking off some hit and miss storms, especially in the second half of the day. About half of us see rain to end the workweek and about half of us stay dry. Highs will be stunted from the cold front mainly in the mid 80s.

With the cold front slowly moving to the east, we have more chances to see scattered rain and storms throughout the day on Saturday. Highs will be in the low 80s in the afternoon.

Most of us stay dry for Father's Day with highs in the low 80s and partly cloudy skies.

We quickly heat back up into the upper 80s Monday. It stays hot Tuesday with a small chance for rain.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 90

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not as Cool

Low: 62

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Isolated Storm Late

High: 92

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Hit and Miss Storms

High: 86

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.