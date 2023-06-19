Summer-Like Heat Returns

Monday marks the return of the 90s for much of the area. We'll see a lot of sunshine with highs in the mid 90s late in the day.

Tonight keeps us mild with upper 60s and mostly clear skies.

We stay in the low to mid 90s for Tuesday as we stay mostly sunny and dry.

There may be a few more clouds mixing in on Wednesday, but we'll stay mostly sunny. Highs stay in the low 90s with a slight breeze.

Our next spotty rain and storm chance comes in the second half of the day on Thursday. It will be partly cloudy and hot as we stay in the low 90s.

Friday will feel almost like a repeat of Thursday. It will be a hair warmer with another spotty storm chance in the afternoon.

So far, Saturday brings us our highest rain/storm chance of the week. It looks like there will be a lot of dry time, but we will get you some more details as it gets closer.

The heat stays strong over the weekend with the low 90s and upper 80s on both days.

MONDAY

Sunny

Hot

High: 95

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warm

Low: 69

TUESDAY

Sunny

Hot

High: 93

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 92

