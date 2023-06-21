Summer Starts Off Hot

The official start of summer is going to be a hot one! Wednesday afternoon will be in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies.

We stay warm tonight with lows reaching into the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Thursday will keep us in the low 90s with a few more clouds overhead. There's a small chance to see a shower or two west of Omaha, late in the day.

The end of the workweek brings a chance for a few more of us to see some scattered rain and storms. Most of Friday will be hot and partly cloudy. Highs stay in the low 90s in the afternoon. Friday night, we start to dodge a few spotty showers and storms with rain becoming more likely overnight. A lot of this is will lighten up by Saturday morning.

Hit and miss storms will pop up in the heat of Saturday afternoon. A couple of these storms could be strong to severe. Depending on when and where the storms hit, highs will be around the upper 80s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and a little breezy with highs flirting with 90.

Monday and Tuesday will also be near 90 with mostly sunny skies.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Summer Arrives

High: 93

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Warm

Low: 69

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Hot

High: 91

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 92

