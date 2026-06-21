Summer starts on a cool note for the Omaha area

3 Things to Know



Cooler weather this week

Storm chances Wednesday & Friday

Back to summer by the weekend

Forecast

Monday will be dry and cool with highs in the mid-70s.

Tuesday will be in the upper 70s with a small chance of a few afternoon storms.

A front passes by Tuesday night, continuing the storm risk, though not everyone will see it. Wednesday will dry out with highs in the low 80s.

Highs hold near 80 through the rest of the workweek. We could see a few afternoon storms on Friday, but many of us stay dry.

By next week, we keep the storm chances, but the bigger story may be the return of summer. Highs on Saturday reach the upper 80s, and Sunday into the low 90s.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cool

Low: 56

Wind: NE 5-10

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Comfy

High: 76

Wind: NE 5-10

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Some PM Storms

High: 78

Wind: S 5-10

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

AM Storms End

High: 81

Wind: NW 5-10

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