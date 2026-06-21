Summer starts on a cool note for the Omaha area

3 Things to Know
- Cooler weather this week
- Storm chances Wednesday & Friday
- Back to summer by the weekend
Forecast
Monday will be dry and cool with highs in the mid-70s.
Tuesday will be in the upper 70s with a small chance of a few afternoon storms.
A front passes by Tuesday night, continuing the storm risk, though not everyone will see it. Wednesday will dry out with highs in the low 80s.
Highs hold near 80 through the rest of the workweek. We could see a few afternoon storms on Friday, but many of us stay dry.
By next week, we keep the storm chances, but the bigger story may be the return of summer. Highs on Saturday reach the upper 80s, and Sunday into the low 90s.
SUNDAY NIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Cool
Low: 56
Wind: NE 5-10
MONDAY
Partly Cloudy
Comfy
High: 76
Wind: NE 5-10
TUESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Some PM Storms
High: 78
Wind: S 5-10
WEDNESDAY
Partly Cloudy
AM Storms End
High: 81
Wind: NW 5-10
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