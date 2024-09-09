Summer weather is back this week, with above-average highs

The wind will stay breezy overnight. Skies will be mostly clear with temperatures cooling in the mid 60s for Tuesday morning.

We heat up a little more Tuesday, likely getting Omaha to 90. It stays mostly sunny and breezy. Thicker smoke is also expected above the area Tuesday. There shouldn't be much smoke down at ground level, so we don't expect much of an impact to the air quality.

We do it all over again Wednesday, breezy with some haze, lots of sunshine, and highs near 90.

It will be a touch cooler on Thursday and Friday, but still well above average for mid September, with highs in the upper 80s and a lot of sunshine. There should be less smoke in the sky later this week.

Heading into the weekend, Saturday will have some clouds, but the chance for rain is pretty low. Temperatures will be a little cooler, and more near average than we had this week, in the low to mid 80s.

There will be more sunshine on Sunday, and it will be a little warmer as we close out the weekend, in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 90

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Near Average

Low: 62

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 90

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 89

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.