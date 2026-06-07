Summertime heat & storms for the Omaha region this week

3 Things to Know



Next week looks hot & humid

Midweek storms, some could be severe

CWS Opening Day looks mostly dry & very warm

Forecast

Scattered rain and storms are moving through the area this evening, mostly over western Iowa. These will not be severe, but lightning & heavy rain are possible in some storms. They move away overnight, and we might even see some patchy fog develop toward Monday morning as lows drop to near 70.

We dry out early next week, which allows the heat to return. Monday will reach the upper 80s to low 90s. We may see some storms enter eastern Nebraska late Monday evening, but the question remains on how far east any storm may get.

Tuesday also looks mostly dry, but it will be hot. Temperatures will climb into the mid-90s, with the heat index at or just above 100. While it's not uncommon in the summer, it may be a good time to review those heat safety precautions with your loved ones before any extended periods spent outside.

A few evening storms are possible on Tuesday, but as of now, most of us look to be dry.

On Wednesday, we reach the peak of the heat with highs in the mid-90s and a heat index above 100. The heat will be aided by a strong southerly wind up to 40 mph at times.

An evening cold front could bring relief in the form of some storms, mainly in western Iowa. A few of these storms may become severe, too.

We start to trend back toward cooler temperatures on Thursday, with highs down into the mid-80s. A few storms may hang around Thursday morning, but we dry out by the afternoon.

By Friday, we are back to very warm conditions for the opening day of the College World Series. Highs will be in the upper 80s with the chance of an isolated storm or two. A better chance of storms may come on Saturday.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Patchy Fog

Low: 69

Wind: SE 5-10

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Hot & Humid

PM Spot Storms

High: 90

Wind: S 5-10

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Hot & Humid

High: 95

Wind: SE 5-10

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Hot & Humid

Some Evening Storms

High: 96

Wind: SE 5-20

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

