Summertime heat & storms for the Omaha region this week

3 Things to Know
- Next week looks hot & humid
- Midweek storms, some could be severe
- CWS Opening Day looks mostly dry & very warm
Forecast
Scattered rain and storms are moving through the area this evening, mostly over western Iowa. These will not be severe, but lightning & heavy rain are possible in some storms. They move away overnight, and we might even see some patchy fog develop toward Monday morning as lows drop to near 70.
We dry out early next week, which allows the heat to return. Monday will reach the upper 80s to low 90s. We may see some storms enter eastern Nebraska late Monday evening, but the question remains on how far east any storm may get.
Tuesday also looks mostly dry, but it will be hot. Temperatures will climb into the mid-90s, with the heat index at or just above 100. While it's not uncommon in the summer, it may be a good time to review those heat safety precautions with your loved ones before any extended periods spent outside.
A few evening storms are possible on Tuesday, but as of now, most of us look to be dry.
On Wednesday, we reach the peak of the heat with highs in the mid-90s and a heat index above 100. The heat will be aided by a strong southerly wind up to 40 mph at times.
An evening cold front could bring relief in the form of some storms, mainly in western Iowa. A few of these storms may become severe, too.
We start to trend back toward cooler temperatures on Thursday, with highs down into the mid-80s. A few storms may hang around Thursday morning, but we dry out by the afternoon.
By Friday, we are back to very warm conditions for the opening day of the College World Series. Highs will be in the upper 80s with the chance of an isolated storm or two. A better chance of storms may come on Saturday.
SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly Cloudy
Patchy Fog
Low: 69
Wind: SE 5-10
MONDAY
Partly Cloudy
Hot & Humid
PM Spot Storms
High: 90
Wind: S 5-10
TUESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Hot & Humid
High: 95
Wind: SE 5-10
WEDNESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Hot & Humid
Some Evening Storms
High: 96
Wind: SE 5-20
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