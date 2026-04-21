Summery temps before cold front and storms

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Warm weather Tuesday & Wednesday

Windy and Stormy Thursday

Looking chilly this weekend

FORECAST

With morning temps already in the 60s, you already know this afternoon is going to be hot!

Expect to climb temps all the way up to the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine this afternoon, with some feels like temps reaching the lower 90s! The wind should be a little less gusty, too. There is a very small chance at an isolated thunderstorm south of I-80 Tuesday evening.

Wednesday's wind does pick up a little, but it stays warm with highs in the mid 80s.

Our next cold front arrives on Thursday, bringing a chance of storms and gusty winds. Some of these storms could be stronger by evening, with strong winds and large hail possible. We may also get some heavy rain Thursday night.

Estimated rain amounts around 0.25 to 0.50", with up to 1.00" possible by Friday morning.

The cold front knocks back our temperatures for Friday and the weekend, into the 50s. While Friday looks sunny and dry, there are chances for rain this weekend, especially on Sunday.

TUESDAY

Sunny

Very Warm

High: 87

Wind: SW 5-15

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Mild

Low: 57

Wind: SW 15-20

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

High: 85

Wind: S 25-35

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