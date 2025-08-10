Sunday forecast, plus its getting hotter next week

We dry out Sunday morning, and might see some sunshine in the afternoon with highs in the low 80s. A few storms could develop Sunday evening, but these will not be as widespread.
A spot storm or two is possible south of I-80 on Monday, but the rest of the week will be dry.
Tuesday and Wednesday are mostly sunny with highs in the middle 80s.
We climb into the upper 80s for Thursday and Friday, and into the low 90s by the weekend.
SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly Cloudy
Thunderstorms
Low: 69
SUNDAY
Partly Cloudy
Spotty PM Storms
High: 82
MONDAY
Partly Cloudy
Mostly Dry
High: 83
TUESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warm
High: 85
