Sunday snow to Friday storms, an active weather week is ahead for Omaha

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Snow ends tonight

Starting the week off cold, but getting warmer

Rain on Tuesday, then more widespread on Friday

FORECAST

Most of us are cloudy & cold for Sunday, but a wintry mix is ongoing south of I-80. Due to the warm ground, most of the snow is not accumulating, and thus impacts are kept low. Overnight, some pockets of freezing drizzle may develop in the aforementioned areas, but this is a low chance.

Most of Monday will be dry, but it will stay cloudy with highs in the mid-40s.

Our next storm system moves in Monday night, bringing some rain chances for Tuesday morning. While anyone could see some rain, the best chance will be south of I-80. Highs on Tuesday are a bit warmer, in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The front will be over Kansas and Missouri on Wednesday and Thursday, but it may be close enough for some rain south of I-80. For Omaha, it's looking more probable that Wednesday and Thursday stay dry. However, it does mean that we get warmer with 50s on Wednesday and 60s on Thursday.

A bigger storm system is possible late Thursday into Friday. Widespread rain, along with a few thunderstorms (no severe weather is expected), will move through, particularly in the morning, but may linger into the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s.

We dry out into the weekend with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Drying Out

Low: 28

Wind: SE 5-10

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Small AM Rain Chance

High: 46

Wind: SE 5-10

TUESDAY

Cloudy

Scattered AM Rain

High: 50

Wind: NE 5-10

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Dry

High: 54

Wind: N 5-10

