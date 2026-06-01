Sunny and summery to start off June

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Drying out for most of Monday

In the 80s for highs and 60s for lows

Daily chances of rain/storms, but lots of dry time

FORECAST

You might've heard some rumbles of thunder last night, we did have some stronger storms push through around 2:30 a.m! Continuing through the morning though, we'll see more dry time and temps already in the mid 60s!

Monday looks to be the driest and warmest of the next few days as highs reach the upper 80s. While a spot storm is possible in the afternoon, most of us will be dry. A few showers may move into eastern Nebraska after midnight, but these should fall apart before they push too far east.

We stay mostly dry for Tuesday, though a few storms may try to develop over central and eastern Nebraska. Highs will reach the low 80s.

Storms may creep a bit closer on Wednesday, but most of them should stay over central Nebraska. Highs on Wednesday will reach the mid-80s.

More widespread storms will arrive on Thursday, beginning a wetter pattern that will lead us into the weekend. This type of pattern will support periodic waves of storms, so timing out when your neighborhood might get rain is difficult this far out. Given the time of year, some of these storms may carry a severe weather threat, too, but it's too early for specifics.

As of now, the best chance for storms looks to be in the afternoon, evening, and night on Thursday and Friday. More afternoon storms are possible into the weekend as well.

Highs will be in the mid-80s throughout.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm & Dry

High: 89

Wind: NE 5-10

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Mild

Low: 65

Wind: SE 5-10

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Mostly Dry

High: 82

Wind: SE 5-15

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spot Storms West

Breezy

High: 84

Wind: SE 10-25

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