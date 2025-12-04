Sunny, but very cold weather today

WHAT TO KNOW:



A brisk start to Thursday morning, staying cold

Chance at light snow Saturday

A warming trend for next week

FORECAST:

We are starting off frigid outside this morning, with many spots near or below 0. Though the wind is light, any breeze could send wind chills as low as -15 at times.

Thursday will be sunny, but cold, with highs in the lower 20s. We'll hold in the upper 10s for Thursday night.

We slowly climb out of the bitter cold by the end of the week. Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s.

A 'clipper' system will roll through the region Saturday, bringing a chance at light snow and another quick shot of cold air. While details may change, as of right now the snow will move in Saturday afternoon and last through Saturday night. Some of the snow may mix with rain south of I-80. Amounts will be light, generally under 1" for most of us. The exception to this will be around Carroll, where 1-3" of snow is possible.

By Sunday, it will be partly sunny and cooler, in the low 20s.

A warming trend is expected next week, and temperatures will be at or above average. What does this mean? Days are generally in the 30s and 40s. More importantly, highs above freezing.

Monday will be mostly sunny, in the mid-30s. Tuesday will be even warmer with low 40s. We do cool off a little next Wednesday and Thursday, but highs are expected to remain in the mid-30s, above freezing.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cold

High: 21

Wind: NE 5-10

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Steady Temps

Low: 19

Wind: S 5-15

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Not as Cold

High: 37

Wind: SW 5-10

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

PM Snow

High: 31

Wind: SE 5-15

