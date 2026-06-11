Sunny skies before another round of storms on Saturday

3 Things to Know



Dry for Thursday, Friday afternoon

A nice cool-down on the way

Next round of strong storms on Saturday afternoon

Forecast

After the round of severe storms we saw this morning, flash flooding remains an issue in some areas. However, those storms followed a cold front, and our temperatures by this afternoon will only peak around the upper 70s! We'll see sunshine as clouds begin to clear, even overnight tonight. That means low temperatures will bottom out around the upper 50s!

Friday is looking like a great day for the start of the Men's College World Series! It will be a mostly sunny day with highs in the mid 80s. If you are getting the chance to spend some time outdoors, make sure to bring the sunscreen! That UV level will peak at 10 around the afternoon hours.

Rain is back in the forecast though as early as Saturday, and severe storms may be possible later in the day, after about 1 PM. So far southeast Nebraska and northwestern portions of Missouri look to be the areas of main concern.

We'll keep the rain chances around for Sunday and Monday, too. The aforementioned storms on Saturday might help to bump our temps down into the 70s for the start of next week, but only for a couple of days.

THURSDAY

AM Storms/PM Sun

Heavy Morning Storms

High: 78

Wind: NW 15-25

THURSDAY NIGHT

Cooler

Clear

Low: 57

Wind: SE 10-15

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Very nice

High: 86

Wind: S 5-10

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