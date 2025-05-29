Sunny, warmer (and drier) as the weekend arrives

Any isolated rain showers from earlier in the day will clear up pretty quickly this evening, and skies will become mostly clear overnight. We could see some patchy fog by Friday morning as we cool into the low 50s.

Friday is looking like a sunny, quiet day highs into the low 80s. After a cool couple of weeks, that's finally back to average highs for the end of May.

There could be a few late-morning and afternoon spotty showers and storms Saturday, mainly in eastern Nebraska, but most of us stay dry all day. We'll see a few clouds mix in with the sunshine as we warm up into the mid 80s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and a little warmer with upper 80s and some humidity.

The wind will start to pick up early next week, and Monday will be our first crack at 90 degrees in Omaha since mid May. We'll see a lot of sunshine on Monday, but clouds will start to move in late in the day.

Scattered showers and storms could arrive as early as Monday night, but will be a lot more likely Tuesday as our next cold front arrives. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, and we could see heavy rain capable of over an inch of rain. The rain will keep us a little cooler, in the low 80s Tuesday afternoon. It will also be breezy.

Once the rain clears out Tuesday night, skies will stay partly cloudy for Wednesday and it will be a little cooler outside with highs in the mid 70s.

Another round of rain will be possible Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Foggy Areas

Low: 51

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 81

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Midday Rain

High: 85

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer, Humid

High: 88

