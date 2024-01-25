Sunny Weather Still on Hold Until the Fog Clears

Overnight, temperatures will hover near or just below freezing in a lot of cities, allowing for a few more slippery spots into the Friday morning commute. We may also see a round of mist and drizzle move through the region just before morning, leading to additional slick spots. There will still be some fog around too, but likely not as much as recent mornings.

Fog and mist should clear up by mid morning, but we remain cloudy and overcast Friday afternoon with highs in the mid 30s.

We will start the weekend, you guessed it, cloudy. Saturday's highs will reach the mid 30s.

The sunshine finally makes its return for the second half of the weekend, helping us warm into the upper 30s Sunday afternoon, and melting more snow away.

We keep warming up Monday with lows 40s and partly cloudy skies, followed by upper 40s on Tuesday.

We will make a run for 50 on Wednesday and will stay at least well into the 40s the rest of the workweek.

With the warmer weather next week, the snow will start to melt faster, sending more water into our icy rivers. This could cause a few ice jams and minor flooding near creeks and rivers.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Foggy Areas

Low: 31

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Average

High: 36

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Average

High: 36

