Sunny with mid 80s before a warmer weekend!

3 Things to Know



Mid 80s most of workweek

More sunshine until weekend

This weekend could be HOT

Forecast

The rest of our Wednesday will have more sunshine and temps climbing to the mid 80s. This is pretty much seasonal for this time of the year.

This evening should be pretty pleasant as well! We'll have more drytime and temps will dip down to the lower 60s, some areas may be lucky enough to see the upper 50s into Thursday morning! Thursday afternoon will be basically the same as Wednesday, with highs once again in the mid 80s.

By Friday, things start to warm up again with temps in the upper 80s and there may be some extra humidity. A few Friday evening rain showers may also be possible. More of this rain will move in for the first half of Saturday.

Saturday may start out wet with showers and storms until around noon. The afternoon will become sunny and humid with temps in the low 90s, feeling like 100.

Sunday will be just as warm and humid with temps near 90 and a heat index around 100. More thundershowers may move in Sunday night and for Monday.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 85

Wind: NW 15-25

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

A Tad Cooler!

Low: 61

Wind: SE 5-10

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Mild

High: 85

Wind: N 5-15

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