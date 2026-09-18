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What makes a sunset so vivid? The science behind fall's most colorful skies

Late September into October offers the best combination of ingredients for vivid sunrises and sunsets, and last Monday's display had the skies lighting up across the metro.
Dry air, dust particles, and cloud cover are the keys to a vivid sunset. Fall is the best time of year to catch the most colorful skies.
What makes a sunset so vivid? The science behind fall's most colorful skies
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Sunrises and sunsets happen every day, but some are far more vibrant than others, and last Monday's sunset was a prime example.

The display was so vivid that meteorologist Joseph Meyer asked viewers on Facebook to share their photos from across the area. The response captured the sunset from multiple neighborhoods and communities.

Chloe Croghan photographed the sun as it dipped below the horizon in Earling, Iowa. Bright oranges then emerged, captured by Faith Spangurd near 40th and Dodge. Clouds elevated the display further, seen in Monica Jackson-Masterson's photo at Lake Zorinsky and in Charlie Zimmerman's shot from Bellevue.

So what makes a sunset pop? Three key ingredients come together to create the most dramatic skies:

  • Dry air to allow light to travel through
  • Particles like dust or pollen that bounce and scatter light
  • Cloud cover to add dramatic contrast

While vivid sunrises and sunsets can happen year-round, fall — and specifically late September into October — offers the best combination of all three ingredients.

The skies won't put on a show every night, but keeping your eyes and camera ready as the sun moves above or below the horizon is always worth it.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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