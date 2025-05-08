Sunshine and warm weather return

The overnight scattered rain has come to an end, but that left behind some clouds for us this morning. We'll be mostly sunny this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.

With low humidity and mostly clear skies overnight, we'll cool off nicely, dropping into the upper 40s for Friday morning.

Friday will be mostly sunny as we warm into the low 80s.

The heat continue to build over the weekend. Saturday will be in the mid 80s with a lot of sunshine, making for some great weather in Council Bluffs for all the Celebrate C.B. fun!

Mother's Day will be mostly sunny and a little breezy at times with mid 80s, keeping temperatures more than 10 above average.

It will continue to be breezy at times Monday with low 80s and mostly sunny skies.

If you're looking for some cooler weather to vote Tuesday in Omaha, you'll want to get to the polls in the morning! The afternoon will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

The upper 80s continue Tuesday with a few more clouds.

