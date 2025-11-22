Sunshine and warm weather return today

After several days of cool & cloudy weather, we'll get warm this weekend with lots of sunshine! Highs reach the low 60s on Saturday and Sunday.
More rain is possible on Monday, and temperatures will also cool slightly, reaching the mid-50s.
Lingering rain will be around Tuesday morning, but we will dry out by the afternoon. Colder weather begins to push in behind the cold front, highs struggle to reach 50.
Some wraparound moisture on Wednesday could bring additional clouds to the area as temperatures continue to drop. Highs struggle to reach 40.
For the holiday, we will be eating in chilly weather with highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. This cold weather looks to continue into the weekend.
SATURDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warmer
High: 61
Wind: SW 5-10
SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Chilly
Low: 33
Wind: N 5-10
SUNDAY
Partly Cloudy
Warm
High: 61
Wind: SW 5-10
MONDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Scattered Rain
High: 55
Wind: NE 5-10
