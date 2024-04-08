Sunshine for Monday's Partial Eclipse in Omaha, Less Windy Too

It will be a cloudy, breezy evening with temperatures in the 50s. However, we should stay mostly rain-free overnight, with lows in the upper 30s.

Sky conditions for Monday's partial solar eclipse are looking partly to mostly sunny, which means we should have a decent viewing of this event! Highs will be in the upper 50s and the wind will be calmer than over the weekend. Temperatures will cool a bit when the eclipse is occurring.

The eclipse begins at 12:40 pm, reaches a peak totality around 1:55 pm, and ends at 3:10 pm.

We stay in the low 60s on Tuesday, warming back into the upper 60s on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine.

A weak cool front could drop temperatures on Thursday by a few degrees, but we will be in the low 60s still. Thursday looks breezy too.

Into next weekend, temperatures warm into the 70s, and we could even be flirting with the 80s by next Sunday!

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cool

Low: 39

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm

High: 64

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 63

