Sunshine returns for our Thursday!

3 Things to Know



Dense fog advisory until 10 AM

Great weather on Thursday and Saturday!

Storm chances Friday and Sunday

Forecast

After a long time of waiting, we'll finally see more sunshine for our Thursday afternoon! Temps will hover just a few degrees below average in most areas, around the mid 80s for today. While there could be a few isolated late-day storms across northeast Nebraska, most will stay dry Thursday.

Friday will be a little warmer with highs in the upper 80s. We could see some spotty showers as soon as Friday morning moving in from central Nebraska. As a cold front moves into the region during the afternoon, showers and storms will develop across the region, becoming scattered from noon to 7 PM. This front will clear out any rain later Friday evening.

This weekend looks great on Saturday! We'll see lots of sunshine with temps in the mid 80s.

Clouds will return Sunday, and there may be a few rain showers scattered around. A lot of the rain may miss Omaha to our south, but we'll keep an eye on it for your weekend. Some of this rain may continue into Monday.

A newer and different weather pattern will begin to build in next week - Warmer and less rainy. Temps will be in the mid to upper 80s most of next week with only small chances at rain.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Isolated PM Storms

High: 83

Wind: SE 5-10

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Very Spotty AM Showers

Low: 67

Wind: S 5-10

FRIDAY

Partly Sunny

Spotty Storms

High: 87

Wind: S to NW 5-15

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