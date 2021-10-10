Sunshine Returns Monday

A few spotty showers continue south of Omaha through Sunday night and into early Monday morning. Most of us will stay dry and temperatures will drop into the mid 50s in Omaha by the time you head out the door on Monday.

We stay mainly cloudy through the first half of Monday but eventually see a bit more sunshine in the afternoon which will warm us into the low to almost mid 70s in eastern Nebraska. Western Iowa will be a few degrees cooler since the clouds will linger a bit longer.

Most of Tuesday looks dry, and with a little more sunshine, we make it into the mid 70s.

The next round of rain arrive late Tuesday night and continues through Wednesday. Some strong to severe storms will be possible as this system moves through, so keep checking back for more specific updates on timing and impacts as we get closer to the event.

Things then get breezy as cooler air blows in to end the workweek. Highs will be in the 60s Thursday through Sunday.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Cool

Low: 55

MONDAY

AM Clouds/PM Sun

Mild

High: 73

TUESDAY

Partly Sunny

A Bit Warmer

High: 76

WEDNESDAY

Rain & Storms

Windy & Cooler

High: 70

