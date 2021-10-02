Watch
Sunshine returns Sunday

Mild stretch ahead
Some patchy drizzle continues this evening before clouds gradually clear out overnight.
Posted at 6:15 PM, Oct 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-02 19:22:53-04

The sunshine starts to return Sunday, but we stay cool and comfortable with mid 70s.

The rest of the extended forecast looks very nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s each afternoon. With low humidity, we will also get some cool mornings, ranging from upper 40s to low 50s.

SATURDAY NIGHT
Gradual Clearing
Patchy Fog
Low: 55

SUNDAY
Clearing Skies
Comfortable
High: 76

MONDAY
Mostly Sunny
Mild
High: 75

TUESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Mild
High: 75

