Sunshine returns Sunday

The sunshine starts to return Sunday, but we stay cool and comfortable with mid 70s.

The rest of the extended forecast looks very nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s each afternoon. With low humidity, we will also get some cool mornings, ranging from upper 40s to low 50s.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Gradual Clearing

Patchy Fog

Low: 55

SUNDAY

Clearing Skies

Comfortable

High: 76

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Mild

High: 75

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Mild

High: 75

