Sunshine takes over the forecast

It's a cloudy start to the day, but the sunshine will take over in the second half of the day. It will be very nice with upper 70s and lower humidity.

We stay mostly clear overnight and cool off into the mid 50s for Thursday morning.

Thursday afternoon will be mostly sunny and warmer with low 80s, pushing us a touch above average.

Friday will be a repeat of Thursday with low 80s and sunshine.

The low 80s will continue over the weekend with mostly sunny skies. The humidity will stay fairly low, letting us cool off into the upper 50s both mornings.

Our consistent weather keeps going early next week. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny with low 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Clearing Skies

Lower Humidity

High: 77

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 56

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 81

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Above Average

High: 82

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

