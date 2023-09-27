Taste of Fall Weather Ending Soon

The thick fog will clear as we go through the morning, giving way to mostly sunny skies the rest of the day. Highs will be in the upper 70s today, but it will be our last afternoon for awhile with temperatures near average.

It will be comfortable overnight as we cool off into the mid 50s. A few foggy areas are possible again Thursday morning.

It starts to get breezy Thursday as warmer weather starts to blow in from the southeast. This will push us into the mid 80s with a lot of sunshine.

We could easily tie the record high of 92 on Friday with the help of those stronger winds out of the south and all that sunshine.

Saturday's record high is 93, which is our forecast for the afternoon high in Omaha. Keep in mind, it will be a little hotter in Lincoln if you're heading to the Huskers game. It stays breezy with mostly sunny skies.

The heat could pull back slightly Sunday and Monday, but both afternoons will still be near 90.

Our fingers are crossed to dip down into the upper 80s on Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 78

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Foggy Areas

Low: 55

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 86

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 92

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.