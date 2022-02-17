Temperatures Bottom Out Thursday

Light snow will try to expand north into our area Thursday morning, but likely only reaches far southeast Nebraska, northwest Missouri, and southwest Iowa. Any snow that reaches those areas would end Thursday afternoon. Accumulations will range from 0-1 inch from Falls City, into northwest Missouri, and up towards Clarinda. Any snow will end by the lunch hour.

The rest of us, including the Omaha metro, will be dry Thursday with a lot of afternoon sunshine. The wind will lighten up through the day, but it will be colder than Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 20s, but wind chills only make it into the teens.

We rapidly warm back up heading into the weekend. Friday will be breezy, but the wind shifts back out of the south, blowing the warmer weather back in. Highs will be in the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies.

Saturday keeps looking colder and colder, but we only dip back closer to average. Highs will be near 40 with mostly sunny skies and lighter winds.

Sunday still looks great! We will warm into the low 60s with mostly sunny skies.

The weather quickly goes downhill early next week. Strong winds start to blow in colder weather Monday, dropping highs down into the upper 30s. Skies will be mostly cloudy.

Some light wintry mix and snow could push into the area late Monday, with snow also possible on Tuesday. It looks like this system will just skim our area, meaning nothing too major looking at this point.

The main impact will be from the cold. We stay windy Tuesday with highs down in the upper teens under mostly cloudy skies.

Single-digit lows and afternoon teens continue Wednesday.

THURSDAY

Clearing Skies

Windy Early

High: 26

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 17

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 56

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 40

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.