Temperatures Fall As Snow Approaches

Northeast Nebraska is already seeing some light snow for the Tuesday morning commute. As the cold front moves to the southeast, it brings a chance for some pockets of freezing rain for places along and south of I-80. We'll see the shift into snow closer to the late morning.

Temperatures then fall during the day Tuesday, we then make the full switch to snow from the northwest to the southeast for the afternoon. The snow will still be around for the evening commute, but quickly ends Tuesday night.

Winds around 40 mph will blow the snow around as it falls, reducing visibility at times. Snow totals will be highest up towards northeast Nebraska, where 1-3 inch totals are possible. Cities along and south of I-80, including Omaha, will see between very little up to one inch.

Th sunshine returns Wednesday, but it will be cold and breezy. Highs will be in the lower 30s.

The wind gets stronger Thursday, but also shifts back out of the south, blowing warmer weather back in. Thursday will be in the mid 40s with a lot of sunshine. We keep warming Friday with some extra wind, warming us into the upper 50s.

Another cold front arrives heading into the weekend. It could bring a couple spotty showers to dodge Friday night, but mainly cools us down for the weekend.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with mid 30s. Sunday will be closer to the mid 40s.

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

Rain to Snow

Afternoon: 26

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 16

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 30

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 44

