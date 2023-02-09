Temperatures Fall Back To Average

Western Iowa and northwestern Missouri are dealing with some rain/snow showers this morning. There's more rain mixing in rather than snow, so accumulations are going to be minimal and not widespread. Use some extra caution on that drive into work.

Thursday afternoon will be mostly cloudy, windy, and colder with highs in the upper 30s. Some of us could see scattered snow showers with all of the cloud coverage, but it won't be for everyone and most of us stay dry.

The colder air sticks around for Friday, but we see temperatures reach closer to average for February. We start the day in the teens, then warm into the high 30s for the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

We pop back above average this weekend! Saturday could still be a little breezy, but with mostly sunny skies, we warm into the lower 50s. Sunday will also be great with upper 40s continued.

Monday will kick off the workweek with warmer air. Highs are back in the 50s.

The temperature trend will continue into the middle part of the week, but we add rain chances into the mix Tuesday and Wednesday.

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

A.M. Rain/Snow East

Windy

High: 38

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 18

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Near Average

High: 39

SATURDAY

Mainly Sunny

Warm

Breezy

High: 51

