Temperatures fall during the day, with frigid air settling in tonight

WHAT TO KNOW:



Windy and colder on Wednesday

BRISK Thursday morning, below zero

More light snow on Saturday

FORECAST:

A strong cold front on Wednesday morning will bring windy conditions, snow flurries, and cause the temperatures to be "flipped", meaning we are the warmest in the morning and colder throughout the day. As you head out to work or school, it will be in the low 30s. As you head home, it will have dropped into the upper 10s.

There is a small chance for a wintry mix during the morning, so be cautious for slick spots while driving.

We bottom out on Wednesday night with lows around -5 degrees. This will be the first time this season we will drop below zero. The wind should quickly calm on Wednesday night, so Thursday morning's wind chill will only be down around -15 to -10.

Thursday will be sunny, but cold, with highs in the lower 20s. We'll hold in the 10s for Thursday night.

We slowly climb out of the bitter cold by the end of the week and into the weekend, with low-to-mid 30s on Friday and Saturday.

Another storm system could impact the region with light snow on Saturday, possibly mixing with rain. At this time, it doesn't look as impactful as the winter storm we had this past weekend, but some small snow accumulation may be possible heading into Saturday evening.

By Sunday, it will be partly sunny and cooler, in the mid-20s.

Next week is trending toward being at or above average, with highs in the 30s and 40s.

WEDNESDAY

AM Clouds/PM Sun

AM Wintry Mix

Falling Temps

Breezy

8 AM Temp: 30

4 PM Temp: 19

Wind: NW 25-35

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Very Cold

Low: -5

Wind: N 5-15

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cold

High: 21

Wind: NE 5-10

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Not as Cold

High: 34

Wind: SW 5-10

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

