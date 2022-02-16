A Lot Colder Midweek

A cold front arrived this morning, and it will be breezy the rest of the day as the cooler air blows in from the north. This will put a cap on temperatures with 30s likely along and north of I-80. Farther south, some spots will rebound into the 40s. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day.

Thursday morning, light snow will try to expand north into our area, but likely only reaches far southeast Nebraska, northwest Missouri, and southwest Iowa. Any snow that reaches those areas would end Thursday afternoon. Accumulations will range from 0-2 inches in Falls City and northwest Missouri. Cities slightly farther north and west like Clarinda and Pawnee City will see between 0 and 1 inch of snow.

The rest of us, including the Omaha metro, will be dry Thursday with a lot of afternoon sunshine. It will also be colder and breezy with highs in the upper 20s. The wind chill likely starts around -5, then it only climbs into the teens in the afternoon.

We rapidly warm back up heading into the weekend. Friday will be breezy, but the wind shifts back out of the south, blowing the warmer weather back in. Highs will be in the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies.

We slide back slightly Saturday into the high 40s, but it will be mostly sunny with lighter winds.

We get breezy again Sunday, but that pushes us right back to the low 60s!

We cool off again early next week with low 40s on Monday, followed by mid 20s on Tuesday. There's also the potential for some light rain late Monday and snow on Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 39

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Low: 13

THURSDAY

Clearing Skies

Breezy

High: 28

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 55

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.