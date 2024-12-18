Temperatures see-saw back and forth over the next several days

Wednesday brings much more sunshine, but it will be breezy in the morning and cooler. Highs will be in the mid 30s, closer to average for this time of year.
The wind picks up Thursday as a warm front moves through the region. Winds could gust up to 45mph during the day. It will be warmer out, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Any precipitation will likely dodge us to the north and east.
A Thursday night cold front will usher in a surge of colder air back into the region. We stay breezy on Friday with lots of sunshine and highs only in the upper 20s.
Winter officially kicks off Saturday, and we'll feel like it. It will be mostly sunny, but we only warm up into the low 30s in the afternoon.
Sunday will be breezy and warmer with a lot of sunshine and highs nearing 40.
We keep warming up Monday and Christmas Eve with mid 40s and partly cloudy skies.
WEDNESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Colder
High: 35
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Breezy
Low: 26
THURSDAY
Partly Cloudy
Windy
High: 51
FRIDAY
Mostly Sunny
Colder
High: 26
