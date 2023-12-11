Temperatures Stay Above Average This Week

Highs on Sunday will climb into the low 40s, but the wind will be less of an issue. Clouds remain, however.

After a cold weekend, we warm slightly on Monday with highs in the upper 40s with more sunshine.

Tuesday dips in temperatures, highs look to be in the upper 30s.

The cooldown on Tuesday is just a speed bump in the road, as temperatures are back in the mid 40s on Wednesday.

Thursday looks to be the warmest day of the week as highs approach 50.

We keep the warmer air with highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 47

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 22

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Colder

High: 38

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Above Average

High: 44

