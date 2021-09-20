Temperatures tumble Monday afternoon.

Temperatures will climb into the lunch hour, topping out near 80 in Omaha. Skies will be mostly cloudy as we dodge some spotty rain and storms. A cold front then moves into Omaha around the lunch hour. Strong winds will kick in from the north behind the front, dropping temperatures in the second half of the day. We cool off into the mid 60s for the evening commute.

Where the cold front arrives earlier in the day, northeast Nebraska will spend most of the day in the 60s. Cities towards northwest Missouri will be warmer most of the day as they wait longer for the cold front to arrive.

Skies begin to clear overnight, and the wind will start to lighten up as we cool into the low 50s for Tuesday morning.

We then get to enjoy an extended stretch of fall-like weather the rest of the workweek. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

The coolest morning of the week will likely be Wednesday, as Omaha dips into the mid 40s. Fall officially begins in the afternoon, and we'll feel like it. It will be mostly sunny with low 70s.

We warm up into the upper 70s Thursday, but then cool down into the mid 70s for Friday and Saturday.

Next week looks a little warmer with temperatures back into the low 80s early next week.

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain/Storms

Falling Temperatures

Windy

High: 79

MONDAY NIGHT

Clearing Skies

Breezy

Low: 52

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 72

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Fall Arrives

High: 73

