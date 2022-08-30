Very Comfortable Tuesday

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and comfortable thanks to low humidity. Highs will be in the mid 80s with lots of sunshine.

Thanks to the lower humidity and mostly clear skies, we're able to cool back off into the upper 50s in Omaha for Wednesday morning. Most cities outside of the metro should at least dip into the mid 50s, making for another night of nice open-window weather.

We start warming back up Wednesday, pushing into the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies.

The low 90s continue Thursday, even with a couple more clouds mixing in with our sunshine. The humidity will also be a little more noticeable, but not awful.

We keep the heat above average Friday with low 90s and mostly sunny skies. It will also be muggy.

As our next cold front arrives, we could see a few spotty showers and storms to dodge Friday night, but we're dry for the holiday weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will both be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s and lower humidity. In summary, the weather should be great for the Huskers first win of the season in Lincoln.

Labor Day will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

