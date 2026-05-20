Temps hover below average with rain to end the workweek

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Temps to hover below average highs

Next rain chance comes Thursday/Friday

Warmer this upcoming weekend

FORECAST

While Omaha's overnight lows didn't break any records last night, we're definitely waking up and feeling those chilly temps to start out our morning!

Clouds will build as we head into our afternoon, keeping high temps below average once again. It'll actually be copy-paste with our temps for a while, with the next few days only tapping out around the low 60s.

Rain returns to the region Thursday and Friday, and we could see another 0.25" to 0.75" rainfall. Areas in NW Missouri to SW Iowa could see an inch of rain, adding to your already soggy farm fields. Thursday will likely have quite a bit of dry-time, but Friday is now looking likely a pretty wet day with a few non-severe thunderstorms mixing in. This rain should clear out by Saturday morning.

The upcoming Memorial Day weekend looks sunnier, warmer with temperatures climbing back into the 70s by Saturday and 80s by Sunday. Monday is Memorial Day and it looks sunny with highs in the mid 80s, and we'll keep with the warmth as we head into the start of next week!

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cool

High: 62

Wind: ENE 5-15

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few Spotty Showers

Cloudy

Low: 46

Wind: ENE 5-15

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

High: 62

Wind: ESE 10-15

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