Temps to drop with more snow and wind

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Late, light snow/rain mix tonight

Temps to drop by the weekend

Damaging wind and snow possible Sunday

FORECAST

While a lot of the wind advisories and warnings have expired by this morning, we're still waking up to some breezy conditions. Not to worry though, most of the wind will subside by the afternoon!

We're back to more sunshine on Friday with highs only in the upper 40s.

A weak system moves through the region late Friday night, and could bring a quick dusting of rain/snow mix before Saturday morning. Any snow amounts will be a dusting or less.

It will be a cloudy weekend, and starts with high 50s on Saturday

Sunday will be a very active weather day for Omaha, and damaging winds are possible in addition to snow.

Wind gusts will likely be around 55-65 mph, and a rain to snow mix which could bring a few inches of snow accumulation. For now, amounts likely stay under 4" for most. Near-blizzard conditions are possible during the day due to the high wind and low visibility. With winds exceeding 60mph, tree and property damage, including power outages are possible Sunday.

Temperatures will go from the 30s on Sunday to near 10 degrees by Monday morning.

It will be a very cold start to next week, with highs in the 20s on Monday, returning to near 40 by Tuesday. By the end of the week, we are pushing 80 degrees.

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Not As Windy

High: 50

Wind: NW 15-25

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Light Rain/ Snow Mix

Low: 32

Wind: NW 10-15

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 59

Wind: ESE15-25

