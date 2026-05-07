Temps to finally get their act together!

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Warm weather to persist into Mother's Day weekend!

Chance at super light rain late Thursday night

Thunderstorms possible Saturday evening

FORECAST

Waking up this morning, you might not believe that our temps will be back into the 70s. We're keeping with those mid 40s and clouds for the start of our Thursday, but beautiful spring-like weather is soon arriving!

We'll see plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, this afternoon, paired with some nice breezes. There will be a better chance at scattered rain showers Thursday night, these will be light though, and very spotty!

Friday's weather looks GREAT as all of Omaha will be into the 70s with mostly sunny skies!

Mother's Day weekend is looking even warmer, in the upper 70s on Saturday and low 70s on Sunday. There is a chance at showers and storms in the second half of the day Saturday, which would continue into Saturday night. Most of this rain will be near and south of Omaha. North of Omaha may just end up with a few sprinkles. This rain should clear up before Sunday morning.

Next week continues the sunny and warmer pattern with highs in the 80s next Monday-Wednesday.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer!

High: 73

Wind: SW to NW 10-15

THURSDAY NIGHT

Spotty Drizzle

Warmer!

Low: 47

Wind: N 5-10

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Gorgeous!

High: 76

Wind: W 5-15

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