Temps to finally get their act together!

3 THINGS TO KNOW
- Warm weather to persist into Mother's Day weekend!
- Chance at super light rain late Thursday night
- Thunderstorms possible Saturday evening
FORECAST
Waking up this morning, you might not believe that our temps will be back into the 70s. We're keeping with those mid 40s and clouds for the start of our Thursday, but beautiful spring-like weather is soon arriving!
We'll see plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, this afternoon, paired with some nice breezes. There will be a better chance at scattered rain showers Thursday night, these will be light though, and very spotty!
Friday's weather looks GREAT as all of Omaha will be into the 70s with mostly sunny skies!
Mother's Day weekend is looking even warmer, in the upper 70s on Saturday and low 70s on Sunday. There is a chance at showers and storms in the second half of the day Saturday, which would continue into Saturday night. Most of this rain will be near and south of Omaha. North of Omaha may just end up with a few sprinkles. This rain should clear up before Sunday morning.
Next week continues the sunny and warmer pattern with highs in the 80s next Monday-Wednesday.
THURSDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warmer!
High: 73
Wind: SW to NW 10-15
THURSDAY NIGHT
Spotty Drizzle
Warmer!
Low: 47
Wind: N 5-10
FRIDAY
Mostly Sunny
Gorgeous!
High: 76
Wind: W 5-15
Share your weather pictures with KMTV:
- Email to News@3newsnow.com
- 3 News Now Facebook page
Use the hashtag #3NewsNow on Instagram or X (formerly Twitter)