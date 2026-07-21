Temps to improve with rain chances later!

3 Things to Know



Pleasant and summery Tuesday

Temps continue to drop!

Increasing chance of rain on Thursday

Forecast

Some of us are waking up to some wet roads, maybe even a little bit of spotty rainfall. Most of these spot showers are either heading out of our area or dissipating as we go throughout the rest of our Tuesday morning.

By 8-9 AM, we are dry and turning mostly sunny. Tuesday will be a breezy day as cooler and drier air moves into the region. Tuesday's afternoon temps will only reach the upper 80s, and there should be less humidity in the air, too. This will make for a comfortable night in the low 60s Tuesday night!

Clouds will start to move back into the region Wednesday, but we stay dry through the majority of the afternoon as temps only reach the low to mid 80s.

Those waiting for rain may not have to wait much longer! Heading into Wednesday night, rain is expected to move across much of eastern to southeast Nebraska, becoming widespread all day Thursday. and maybe even into Friday. Temps will only make it into the upper 70s to low 80s thanks to the clouds and rain chances. Most of this rain will occur south of Omaha/Lincoln. If you are north of I-80, the chance for rain is lower.

In total, some areas of southeast Nebraska may see upwards of 1.0" to 2.5" of rain.

By the time the weekend rolls in, it start to get hot again...Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs near 90, followed by more heat on Sunday with highs in the mid 90s. We could see some spotty rain on Sunday. That short burst of heat should exit after next Monday or Tuesday.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 87

Wind: N 15-25

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Much Cooler!

Low: 64

Wind: N 10-20

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Late-Day Rain

High: 80

Wind: NE 5-10

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