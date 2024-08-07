The 70s Will Return After a Short Break

After a cool and comfy Tuesday, it will be a little warmer today. We will be in the low 80s, which is still slightly below average for August. The warmer weather comes with a lot of sunshine and a little more humidity. While most spots stay dry, a couple isolated showers could make it into our area from the west.

Another cold front moves in late tonight, kicking off a few spotty showers and storms, but a lot of us will stay dry. We'll drop into the mid 60s for Thursday morning.

There's a little better chance for your neighborhood to get hit by some rain late Thursday morning and into the early afternoon. The best chance for rain will be southwest of Omaha, but the metro could get clipped by a little rain too. The sunshine will come back out to finish the day, but we will only make it to the upper 70s.

Friday starts in the mid 50s, which is just a few degrees warmer than the record low of 49 in Omaha. The afternoon looks great with really low humidity, mostly sunny skies, and highs still in the upper 70s.

We get another cool August night, dipping into the mid 50s Saturday morning. While very cool, we likely stay above Omaha's record low of 49.

The great weather continues Saturday afternoon with a lot of sunshine and a high near 80.

Sunday will be in the low 80s with a few more clouds. While most of the day looks dry, there's a better chance for rain late in the day and into Monday.

We warm up a little more early in the next workweek. Monday will be in the low 80s, followed by mid 80s Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Likely Dry

High: 83

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

Low: 65

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Rain/Storms

High: 77

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 78

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.